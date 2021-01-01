BOISE, IDAHO | By KEITH RIDLER (AP) — Gov. Brad Little is ending Idaho’s participation in federal coronavirus pandemic unemployment compensation programs.

The governor said Tuesday that three programs will end June 19 in a move intended to help employers get workers back on the job.

The programs include a weekly supplement of $300, unemployment help for the self-employed, and an emergency program that extended benefits when regular benefits ended.

Little says employers are telling him they’re having a hard time getting workers because they get more money from unemployment.

The Idaho Chamber Alliance, representing chambers across the state, supports the decision. Idaho’s minimum wage is $7.25, meaning $290 for a 40-hour week before taxes.