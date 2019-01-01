IDAHO | By KEITH RIDLER (AP) — Gov. Brad Little says Idaho residents have been successful at reducing infections and deaths because of the coronavirus, and it’s time to start restoring normal activity.

The Republican governor said Thursday that his five-week stay-at-home order will be allowed to expire, and the state on Friday will enter the first of his four-stage plan to recover from the economic damage caused by the virus.

Little says the process will take time, and advancing through the stages will be based on declining infections and strong testing.

In stage one, churches and almost all retail shops can open as long as they follow strict physical distancing guidelines and other protocols.