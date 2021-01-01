BOISE, IDAHO | By KEITH RIDLER (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little says he’s opening up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all residents 16 and over starting April 5th.

The governor made the announcement Wednesday, three weeks ahead of schedule. Little also says people with at least one medical condition will be able to get the vaccine starting Monday, two weeks ahead of schedule.

Little is urging residents to get vaccinated. He says that is the best way to protect jobs, save lives and return to normal life. State officials say nearly 250,000 Idaho residents are now fully vaccinated against the disease.