BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s snowpack levels are in good shape and water experts are cautiously optimistic about water levels in the coming months. Daniel Tappa is a a hydrologist with the Natural Resource Conservation Service and says most of the state had higher-than-normal snowpack levels by Jan. 1. The snowpack replenishes water supplies in reservoirs, waterways and aquifers as it melts. So higher snowpack levels can mean more water available in spring and summer to support agriculture, communities and ecosystems. The Boise River System is at 122% of its normal snow water equivalent and the Big Lost Basin is at 139% of normal. The Bruneau River Subbasin is at 98% of normal.