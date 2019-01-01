BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A state panel of medical experts are asking Idaho’s governor for a statewide mask mandate, hospitals are running out of space for COVID-19 patients and the week has been marked with record numbers of new cases and deaths.

Numbers from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare show that so far, at least 671 Idaho residents have died from the coronavirus, and more than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases were reported both Wednesday and Thursday.

More than 69,500 Idaho residents have been confirmed to have the illness since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, Idaho health officials have reported the first two flu deaths of the season, in older residents who also had COVID-19.