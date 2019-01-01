Idaho schools get okay to open to students this fall

BOISE, Idaho | By KEITH RIDLER (AP) — Gov. Brad Little says Idaho’s 300,000 schoolkids in grades K-12 can return to schools this fall but with flexible learning strategies to protect them and their communities during the coronavirus pandemic.

The plan released Thursday says schools must be prepared to teach students with traditional face-to-face methods in the classroom, distance learning online, or a hybrid combination of the two.

The State Board of Education unanimously approved the plan a few hours before Little’s announcement.

The release of the plan coincides with surging infections in the state and some half-dozen cities making face coverings mandatory, including the state’s largest city, Boise.