ARIMO, Idaho (AP) – A school district board chairman says the board has unknowingly violated the Idaho open meetings law for years after conducting its entire annual superintendent evaluation behind closed doors.

Idaho State Journal reports that the Marsh Valley School District board chairman said the board recently discovered approving the superintendent’s evaluation and contractual changes in one motion in executive sessions was a violation.

The chairman says the board first learned it was committing a violation when it was notified by state Department of Education attorneys last month that approving the superintendent’s evaluation, contract extension and pay increase behind closed doors in December was against the law.

Source: Idaho State Journal