BOISE, Idaho | By KEITH RIDLER (AP) — Gov. Brad Little says there are too many coronavirus infections for him to lift additional restrictions, and that the state will remain in the fourth and final stage of his plan to reopen during the pandemic.

The governor also said Thursday that he’s moving the state to a regional response system.

He says that will allow the state’s seven local health districts to evaluate conditions in their areas and decide on restrictions.

Stage 4 was originally scheduled to expire Saturday. It allows gatherings of more than 50 people as long as precautions are taken.