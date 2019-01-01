BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho will remain in the fourth and final stage of Gov. Brad Little’s plan to reopen for at least another two weeks as coronavirus infection rates and hospitalizations continue to exceed established metrics.

The Republican governor on Friday said the state has sufficient ICU beds, ventilators and personal protective equipment. He also says the number of people being admitted to hospitals is stabilizing.

Little spoke at the Idaho Foodbank in Boise, where he emphasized the need to support food banks during the pandemic when many people have lost jobs.

Johns Hopkins University through Thursday reports that Idaho had more than 29,000 coronavirus infections and 297 deaths.