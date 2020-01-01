BOISE, IDAHO | By KEITH RIDLER (AP) — Idaho officials have released a rough timeline for when residents can expect their turn to get the coronavirus vaccination. But officials say much of the planning remains a work in progress and is contingent on how much vaccine the state receives and how many people want it.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare on Monday released the timeline that anticipates it will take through the end of the summer to vaccinate all adults who want the shot.

The first round of shots started this month and is being administered to front-line health care workers and residents at long-term care facilities.