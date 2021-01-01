BOISE, IDAHO | By KEITH RIDLER (AP) — An Idaho House panel has approved legislation intended to give lawmakers veto power over federal government actions and federal court decisions.

The panel on Tuesday sent the bill to the full House for possible amendments.

Political experts say such legislation is popular in conservative states such as Idaho but faces big obstacles in overturning federal actions.

The legislation brought forward by Republican Rep. Sage Dixon would allow any member of the Republican-dominated state House or Senate to make a complaint, potentially leading to a public hearing by the Committee on Federalism, which Dixon co-chairs.

The committee could then initiate legislation backers say will make the federal action “null and void.”