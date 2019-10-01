BOISE, Idaho | By KEITH RIDLER (AP) — Idaho officials have extended the statewide school closure because of the coronavirus through the end of the academic year, or until social distancing requirements are lifted.

The Idaho State Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to extend school closures past the April 20 date for possible re-opening. Students will still be taught online.

Health officials say the number of people contracting the virus in Idaho is expected to peak in late April and early May.

The school closures are based on guidelines for social distancing set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.