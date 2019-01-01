BOISE, Idaho | By KEITH RIDLER (AP) – The director of the Idaho National Laboratory says the U.S. Department of Energy and Idaho will need another supplemental agreement involving spent nuclear fuel so the lab can continue its mission past 2035.

Mark Peters on Thursday told lawmakers on the House Environment, Energy and Technology Committee that the 1995 agreement between the Energy Department and Idaho could stop nuclear research. The 1995 agreement requires all nuclear waste to be out of Idaho by 2035.

Peters said a supplemental agreement allowing spent nuclear fuel past 2035 will be needed for the lab that in recent years has taken the lead in developing micro and small modular reactors.