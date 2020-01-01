BOISE, IDAHO (AP) — About 300 Idaho National Guard soldiers and airmen will be sent to Washington, D.C. in the coming days to assist district and federal agencies with President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Personnel began departing from Gowen Field in Boise less than 72 hours after Gov. Brad Little approved the mission. The Nation’s Guard response could include an estimated 25,000 Guard members from all states and territories.

Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, the Idaho National Guard adjutant general, says the guard members will help ensure the peaceful and orderly transition of power.

“The National Guard has participated in every presidential inauguration in our nation’s history,” said Maj. Gen. Garshak. “It is an honor to be a part of the tradition of ensuring the peaceful and orderly transition of national power; an act that separates us from many other countries across the world.”

The Idaho National Guard originally planned to send about 12 people to the inauguration, but dramatically increased that number to about 6% of the Idaho National Guard force after officials requested more help in Washington, D.C. Security concerns were heightened last week’s breach of the U.S. Capitol building that left five people dead.