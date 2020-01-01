BOISE, IDAHO | By REBECCA BOONE (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad little is moving the state into “Stage 3” of his coronavirus reopening plan, lessening restrictions on the size of group gatherings as the rate of COVID-19 infections continues to drop statewide.

Little made the announcement Tuesday morning, urging residents to “stay vigilant” in working to slow the spread of the virus.

Under Stage 3, gatherings should be limited to 50 or fewer people. Political, religious, educational, youth sports and health care related events are exempt from the size restrictions.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there were just under 434 new cases for every 100,000 Idaho residents in the past two weeks, ranking the state 35th in the country for new cases per capita.