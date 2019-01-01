Idaho man gets married in Utah hospital room before surgery

UTAH, IDAHO – An Idaho man scheduled to have heart surgery on Thursday decided to get married in his Utah hospital room on Christmas Day.

Utah-based Intermountain Medical Center said in a statement that 56-year-old Curt Harkins and his fiance Renee Hall tied the knot early Wednesday morning with a judge and decorations provided by hospital staff.

Harkins is from Castleford, Idaho and has been hospitalized since October with heart failure.

The hospital says he wanted to be legally wed before his surgery Thursday.