BOISE, IDAHO (AP) — Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has proposed using millions of dollars in coronavirus relief aid for a Nevada company to install additional safety technology including “walk-through disinfectant cubes” at the state Capitol in Boise.

The Idaho Press reported that the Republican lieutenant governor promoted the equipment manufactured by Xtreme Manufacturing in Las Vegas to reporters Tuesday while criticizing Republican Gov. Brad Little’s coronavirus response. But the technology has been widely disputed.

The National Institutes of Health published a study in June that found that walk-through sanitation gates were ineffective and potentially dangerous. It said that the practice violates World Health Organization standards.

Source: Idaho Press