BOISE, IDAHO | By REBECCA BOONE (AP) — Idaho is moving into a new stage of Gov. Brad Little’s coronavirus reopening plans and lifting restrictions on the size of gatherings.

Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen made the announcement Tuesday, saying the health care system has plenty of capacity for patients. Jeppesen says 83% of hospitals are operating normally and none are experiencing resource limitations.

He says face coverings are still recommended for vaccinated and unvaccinated people when physical distancing is difficult. The current move to Stage 4 means there is no limit on gatherings, though health officials are encouraging people to follow guidance from federal and local health agencies on how to gather safely.