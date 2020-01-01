BOISE, IDAHO | By KEITH RIDLER (AP) — The Idaho Legislature’s budget committee has approved $175 million for emergency rental assistance stemming from people struggling to pay rent during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee on Monday voted 16-4 to approve the money that also requires approval in both the House and Senate.

The money is part of the $900 million in new coronavirus rescue money the state received in December but hasn’t yet allocated.

President Joe Biden last month extended a nationwide eviction ban to the end of March. It’s part of a plan to reduce the spread of the coronavirus by preventing people from falling into homelessness.