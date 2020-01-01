BOISE, IDAHO | By KEITH RIDLER (AP) — House lawmakers are fine-tuning legislation in their power struggle with Republican Gov. Brad Little over emergency declarations stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

The House State Affairs Committee on Wednesday killed one bill and replaced it with a reworded version that seeks to give the Legislature, not the governor, the power to extend emergency declarations.

The new bill contains a significant change in that it also would limit government entities like health districts from taking actions that don’t follow emergency declaration guidelines set by the Legislature.

Lawmakers say they were left out of the decision-making process concerning coronavirus restrictions that started in March.