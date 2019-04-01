BOISE, Idaho | By KEITH RIDLER (AP) – Idaho Gov. Brad Little says he’s already sent a message about making the state’s ballot initiative process tougher by vetoing a bill last year. But fellow Republican and House Speaker Scott Bedke says he’ll be surprised if new legislation isn’t introduced this year.

Little, Bedke and other leaders took part Friday in The Associated Press Legislative Preview.

Lawmakers say they expect property, grocery and local option taxes to also be among the top matters of the session that starts Monday.

Additional likely legislation includes legalizing hemp and paying for Medicaid expansion.