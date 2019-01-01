BOISE, Idaho | By KEITH RIDLER (AP) — Idaho lawmakers concerned that Republican Gov. Brad Little has too much power following his emergency declaration because of the coronavirus pandemic want a way to reconvene after the regular legislative session has ended.

Draft legislation pitched Monday to the State Affairs Working Group would require the governor to call the Legislature back into session whenever the governor makes an emergency declaration.

Lawmakers are also considering a constitutional amendment allowing lawmakers to call themselves back into session if that’s what a majority of lawmakers want.