BOISE, Idaho | By KEITH RIDLER (AP) – The co-chairmen of the Legislature’s powerful budget-setting committee are backing Republican Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s call for “transparent budgeting.”

Republican Sen. Steve Bair and Republican Rep. Rick Youngblood said Tuesday the change is long overdue and will provide a more accurate picture of the state’s budget.

The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee they co-chair for the next six weeks will be going over state agency budgets that are being trimmed 1% this year and 2% next year.

The change means lump-sum transfers of money will have to be broken down into clearly defined line-item entries.