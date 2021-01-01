IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO (AP) — Authorities in Idaho are working with a private DNA testing company to try to find the identity of human remains found nearly two decades ago.

The Bonneville County Sheriffs Office announced Thursday that it was working with Othram Inc. to use advanced DNA testing to try to solve the cold case.

The sheriff’s office says a man walking his dog near Palisades Reservoir in September 2002 found part of a human skull.

Deputies searched the area and found other bones, all believed to have belonged to the same man. Investigators hope the new tests will reveal the identity of the remains or find a close relative.