BOISE, IDAHO | By KEITH RIDLER (AP) — The top member in the Idaho House says he’s concerned the Legislature might have to shut down if House members continue getting sick with COVID-19.

Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke said Wednesday he’s asked House members to take precautions so that the Legislature can remain in session and wrap up business by March 26.

Three House members are currently out with COVID-19. All are Republicans who tend to rarely wear masks.

Rep. Bruce Skaug went out last week, and Rep. Lance Clow and Rep. Ryan Kerby went out this week. Two Republican senators, Steve Bair and Van Burtenshaw, have each been out with COVID-19 but are back at work.