BOISE, IDAHO | By REBECCA BOONE (AP) — Lawmakers in the Idaho House have passed legislation that would require parents to opt in their kids to some sex education lessons in school.

The bill, sponsored by Idaho Falls Republican Rep. Barbara Ehardt, passed 56-12 on a party-line vote Friday, and now goes to the Senate.

If enacted, it would change the existing state law, which allows parents to opt out if they don’t want their child getting sex education lessons in school. Instead, parents who want their child to take part would have to give written permission two weeks before any lesson or reading assignment that involves human sexuality.