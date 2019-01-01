Idaho House panel OKs plan to engage in art therapy for veterans, others

BOISE, Idaho (AP) – Lawmakers on a House panel have approved changes to rules for the Idaho Commission on the Arts allowing the agency to participate in art therapy for wounded veterans, stroke victims and others.

The House State Affairs Committee voted Monday to approve the change that deletes from the rules a prohibition on the commission participating in such activities.

The substantial change is part of massive cuts to the state’s administrative rules book undertaken by Republican Gov. Brad Little last year.

Arts Commission Executive Director Michael Faison says art therapy has been proven to have substantial benefits. Faison says he’s waiting for the Legislature to approve the rules before implementing a program for art therapy.