BOISE, IDAHO | By KEITH RIDLER (AP) — The House has passed a bill that would halt all public funding to any entities that advise women about their abortion options.

Lawmakers on Tuesday voted 55-14 to send to the Senate the bill supporters say would stop some women from obtaining abortions. It allows exceptions for hospitals, cases where the mother’s life is in danger and cases involving Medicaid, which are governed by federal law.

Opponents say it would stop many women from getting cancer screenings, birth control and other health care by shutting down providers like Planned Parenthood.

Some lawmakers opposed the legislation because it didn’t outright ban all abortions.