Hospitals in southern and southeastern Idaho, including: Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, Portneuf Medical Center, Bear Lake Memorial Hospital, Caribou Memorial Hospital, Franklin County Medical Center and 9 others, have released a joint statement of support over the weekend in response to the on-going spike in COVID-19 cases in the state.

The statement reads as follows: “Hospitals throughout the region are experiencing the highest number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 ever seen throughout the pandemic. This is placing a significant strain on hospital resources. Healthcare workers are the most valuable asset in the healthcare system, even more so than bed availability.

The phrase “flatten the curve” indicates a community-wide strategy to slow the spread of COVID-19, so as not to overwhelm the healthcare system.

We are seeing a significant increase in the curve; given this, we believe it is time to embrace this concept to help local hospitals handle the demand brought on by community spread.

We are asking our communities to practice the personal responsibility behaviors that science has indicated will reduce the spread of COVID-19, as well as other infectious illnesses such as influenza. The choices our residents make have a direct impact on whether we have the human resources necessary to care for our community.”

CDC recommendations to reduce risk and slow spread of COVID-19 include:

• Mask always in public, and when interacting with people not in your household (you must cover your nose and mouth to be effective).

• Avoid large gatherings, even among people you know well.

• Wash your hands frequently.

• Practice physical distancing- give people six feet of space.