BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho health officials say the state has its first case of coronavirus. Gov. Brad Little made the official announcement at a press conference at the end of the business day on Friday. The patient involved is an Ada County woman in her 50’s. The woman has experienced mild symptoms which haven’t required hospitalization. According to the briefing, she recently returned home from a conference in New York City, where three other attendees had confirmed coronavirus cases.

The news of the state’s first infection came several hours after Little declared a state of emergency because of the coronavirus.

The Republican governor said he wanted the state to be prepared and guard against healthcare systems being overwhelmed. The emergency declaration would be in effect for 30 days but could be extended.

State officials say more than 100 people in Idaho have been tested so far.