BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho health officials confirmed the state’s second and third coronavirus cases on Saturday.

Boise State University will move instruction for more than 30,000 students online to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The rest of Idaho’s public higher education institutions will follow suit by April 1.

The Idaho Statesman reports the state Board of Education voted unanimously to support presidents’ efforts to shift coursework online amid the growing pandemic.

The first positive case was a woman in her 50s in southwestern Idaho in highly populated Ada County, which includes Boise.

The second case was a woman in Blaine County, and the third case was a man in Ada County.