BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Two Idaho organizations filed emergency amicus briefs ahead of nine eviction hearings that were scheduled for this past Tuesday, seeking to halt the evictions under provisions in the coronavirus relief bill.

The Idaho Press reported that the American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho and Idaho Legal Aid Services filed the briefs on Monday and were expected to make similar filings in 15 upcoming cases.

An amicus brief is a document to help educate the judge about the issues at play.

The organizations have argued moving forward with evictions amid the pandemic could pose constitutional dilemmas.

Attorney Howard Belodoff says Judge Christopher Bieter continued with eight of the nine cases after the briefs were filed. The ninth was resolved.

Source: Idaho Press