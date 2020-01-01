BOISE, IDAHO | By KEITH RIDLER (AP) — A group brought together by Idaho Gov. Brad Little to find ways to bolster faltering salmon and steelhead populations has agreed to encourage habitat restoration but avoid breaching dams.

The report released over the weekend by the Republican governor’s workgroup flatly states it’s not a recovery plan. Rather, it’s a list of recommendations approved by a group that includes conservationists, power companies, farmers, tribes, irrigators and ranchers.

It recommends creating a statewide inventory of habitat in all river basins and collaborating with property owners and water users to improve habitat, among other things.