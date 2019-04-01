BOISE, Idaho | By KEITH RIDLER (AP) – Idaho Gov. Brad Little says education funding will be his top priority for the state budget, continuing a theme from his just-completed first year in office.

The 65-year-old Republican governor delivered his second State of the State address to lawmakers on Monday in the kickoff to the legislative session.

His budget includes paying $41 million for Medicaid expansion and $100 million for improving the state’s highway system.

He has also budgeted money to make room for more prisoners, including sending 500 offenders to prisons out of state.

Little has committed about $35 million to reduce the grocery sales tax burden.