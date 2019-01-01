BOISE, Idaho – Idaho Gov. Brad Little has vetoed legislation that would have set up a process to compensate people convicted of crimes they didn’t commit.

The Republican governor says the measure’s objective is admirable but that its process using the courts is flawed. He says using an existing board or commission would be faster and that claims that are denied could be appealed in the courts.

Little says his office will work with lawmakers to create an acceptable process. The legislation would have paid $60,000 a year to people who have been wrongfully incarcerated and $75,000 per year exonerated death row inmates.