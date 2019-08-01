BOISE, Idaho | By KEITH RIDLER (AP) — Gov. Brad Little says Idaho can move to the third of his four-stage plan to return to regular activity as it seeks to recover from he economic damage caused by the coronavirus.

The Republican governor said Thursday that restrictions will be lifted Saturday that will allow bars to reopen and gatherings of up to 50 people as long as precautions are taken.

Little also moved up the opening of movie theaters two weeks to Saturday.

He said if possible businesses should still have employees work remotely.

Little’s plan is based on declining infections and testing.