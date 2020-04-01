IDAHO | By KEITH RIDLER(AP) — Gov. Brad Little says Idaho will move to the second stage of his four-stage plan to return to regular activity and recover from the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Republican governor said Thursday that restrictions will be lifted starting Saturday on restaurant indoor dining, hair salons, and indoor gyms and recreation facilities. But social distancing requirements remain, meaning restaurants have to limit seating capacity to 50%.

Little’s plan for moving through the four stages by the end of June is based on declining infections and strong testing. The readiness of the health care system is another factor.