TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Gov. Brad Little and lawmakers have announced a plan allowing cities and counties to tap into $200 million of federal coronavirus relief money to pay police and other public safety workers as long as property taxes are also reduced.

The plan announced Monday is using part of the $1.25 billion Idaho received in federal rescue money to help with the pandemic.

Little’s Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee will finalize specific details.

Property taxes became a top issue in the legislative session earlier this year as explosive growth in parts of the state caused property values to increase, forcing up property taxes.