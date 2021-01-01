BOISE, ID. | By KEITH RIDLER – Idaho Gov. Brad Little has issued an executive order banning state government from requiring or issuing so-called COVID-19 vaccine passports.

The Republican governor issued the order Wednesday that also prevents state agencies from providing information on people’s vaccine status to other people, companies or government entities.

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott issued a similar order on Wednesday and Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis did so last Friday.

The White House has ruled out a national vaccine passports.

Idaho officials say more than 325,000 Idaho residents are fully vaccinated that 170,000 have received one dose of vaccines requiring two doses.