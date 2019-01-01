IDAHO | By KEITH RIDLER (AP) — Gov. Brad Little has announced a plan for restoring normal activity in Idaho and recovering from the economic impact caused by the coronavirus. Little warned the process will take time and will be based on declining infections and testing.

The Republican governor said Thursday the state will begin an approach May 1 with four phases allowing increasing levels of activity as conditions allow. His plan is similar to the guidelines provided to governors by President Donald Trump earlier this month.

Little says Idaho could get close to normalcy in late June but there will still be risk until a vaccine is created.