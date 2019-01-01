REXBURG, Idaho | By James Brower, IDFG – On the evening of May 23, a young male mountain lion was tranquilized by Fish and Game staff on the outskirts of Rexburg. The young lion had an injury on his right flank and was held overnight for observation. It was later determined that the injury was severe and the lion was euthanized.

Over the past few weeks Fish and Game received reports of a mountain lion being spotted by Rexburg residents as the cat crossed fields and yards. More recently the young lion was photographed by a backyard trail camera on the west side of town.

On Saturday evening, nearby residents spotted the mountain lion laying along the road next to some willows and quickly called local law enforcement. Madison County Deputies and Fish and Game responded to the scene along with some local houndsmen who were asked to assist in the capture. With the help of the hounds the mountain lion was quickly contained in the willows and darted by wildlife officials.

“We would like to thank the local houndsmen, John and Mike, for their quick response and for bringing their hounds,” says Wildlife Manager Curtis Hendricks. “They really helped us ensure the operation went as smoothly and safely as possible.”

Upon examination it was determined that the mountain lion was very young and had sustained a wound on his right flank which likely caused the cat’s abnormal behavior. The lion was treated with antibiotics and held overnight for observation with plans for his release in a remote location the following day. During the release it was determined that the mountain lion’s injuries were too severe for the animal to survive in the wild and was euthanized.