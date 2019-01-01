BOISE, Idaho (AP) – State officials say fewer people signed up for health insurance under the state’s insurance exchange program following Medicaid expansion.

Officials with Your Health Idaho said Wednesday that nearly 90,000 Idahoans signed up for coverage ahead of the Dec. 16 deadline. Officials say that’s down about 14,000 participants compared to last year.

Voters approved Medicaid expansion for low-income residents in 2018, and coverage began Jan. 1. About 53,000 people have so far signed up for Medicaid under the expanded coverage.

State officials say of the 90,000 people participating in the state insurance program, 75% are renewals and 25% are new customers.