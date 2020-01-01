BOISE, IDAHO (AP) — Starting January 1, drivers violating Idaho’s hands-free device, distracted driving law will risk getting a citation.

The law has been in effect since July 1, but Idaho State Police troopers have been issuing warnings to drivers about the dangers of distracted driving.

Since July, there have been more than 700 warnings issued.

Citations can be issued beginning Friday. The first offense is a $75 fine. Get caught twice in three years and face a $150 fine. The third and subsequent offenses in three years means a $300 fine and could also result in a 90 day suspension of a license.