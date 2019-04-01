BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy is in critical condition after he was shot twice Monday morning while trying to arrest a suspect in connection with a stolen motorcycle.

According to a tweet from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred at around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, near the intersection of Beacon Light Road and Idaho 16 north of Star.

Sheriff Steve Bartlett says the deputy and the suspect exchanged gunfire after the deputy attempted to pull the suspect over and the suspect fled on foot.

Officials didn’t release the name of the deputy or the suspect, but say the suspect was arrested a few hours later at around 11 a.m., in a cornfield near Star.

The unidentified deputy underwent surgery at a Boise hospital and is listed in critical condition, but is expected to survive.

Source: AP, Idaho Statesman