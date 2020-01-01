BOISE, IDAHO (AP) — Idaho residents will have increased access to broadband service following a state investment of nearly $50 million in federal coronavirus recovery funds.

Boise State Public Radio reports the state of Idaho has paid for 102 projects using federal pandemic money, which will connect about 40,000 Idaho households to broadband service, including many in communities as small as 3,000 people.

The state has funded projects to provide free wireless internet in schools and public spaces, including downtown areas and parks.

The Idaho Commission for Libraries was allocated $2 million to bring all-day Wi-Fi access to more than 50 rural libraries.

Source: KBSX-FM