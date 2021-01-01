BOISE, IDAHO (AP) — Authorities in Idaho are asking for help finding three missing children, including two who were last seen months ago.

The Gem County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday night that they were looking for 17-year-old Tristan Conner Sexton, 14-year-old Taylor Summers and 8-year-old Taryn Summers. All were were last seen in the same rural neighborhood near the small city of Emmett.

Tristan Sexton was last seen on Sept. 10, 2020, and Taylor Summers was last seen Oct. 19, 2020. Taryn Summers was last seen on Monday.

Tristan Sexton (age 17) may wear glasses. He is 5’7” and 185 pounds. He has red hair and blue eyes. Taylor Summers (age 14) is 5’3” and 135 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes. Taryn Summers (age 8) is 4’0” and 65 pounds with a slight frame. She has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. She wears glasses for reading but may not have her glasses.

The sheriff’s office didn’t say if the children were related, and didn’t immediately respond to phone messages left Tuesday by The Associated Press.