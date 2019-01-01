Idaho authorities say no major damage two days after 6.5 earthquake

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The two days after a magnitude 6.5 earthquake rattled Idaho, authorities near the epicenter say there have been no reports of significant damage or injuries.

Kathy Rodgers, a dispatcher with the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, says calls poured in following the earthquake just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday but all appears to be well in the sparsely populated central Idaho county.

More than 2 million live in the region that could feel the initial Idaho quake, according to the US Geological Survey.

At least 47 aftershocks had been recorded by the USGS by mid-morning, with the largest one measured at a magnitude 4.6.