BOISE, IDAHO (AP) | By KEITH RIDLER — Idaho’s attorney general says he is declining to join a lawsuit filed by Texas seeking to overturn the outcome of the presidential election by invalidating the results in four battleground states Donald Trump lost.

Lawrence Wasden in a statement Thursday says the decision is necessary to protect Idaho’s sovereignty.

However, Republican Gov. Brad Little says he does support the Texas effort.

Wasden says he has concerns about supporting a legal argument that could result in other states suing Idaho for decisions made by the governor or Legislature.

Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate Electoral College votes in Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.