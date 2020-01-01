BOISE, IDAHO (AP) — The state of Idaho is attempting to recover overpaid unemployment benefits disbursed as part of an effort to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Idaho Statesman reports more than 11,000 weekly overpayments were reported by the Idaho Department of Labor during the third quarter of this year, affecting thousands of residents.

The labor department says 97% of the excess payments resulted from mistakes by people claiming unemployment benefits.

State law says recipients who were unaware they were being overpaid can keep the funds.

The average weekly overpayment in the third quarter was $127.

Source: Idaho Statesman