BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little says two federal court rulings involving the state’s ballot initiative process are “judicial activism” and has appealed to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

State officials late Tuesday appealed an order from earlier in the day forcing the state to allow online signatures that could put an education funding initiative on the November ballot.

The filing also appeals an order from last week that went against the state’s request to throw out the lawsuit.

The education funding initiative seeks to raise $170 million for K-12 education by raising Idaho’s corporate tax rate and increasing taxes on individuals making $250,000 a year or higher.